Here’s how you can give cancer the boot just by taking a walk in your neighborhood

MD Anderson’s Boot Walk to End Cancer® is back for its fifth year (virtually).

Instead of walking side-by-side on The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center campus, participants are encouraged to walk with their households safely in their neighborhoods, practicing social distancing guidelines, to give cancer the boot together, while apart.

The Boot Walk to End Cancer is more than just a walk.

It’s your opportunity to join MD Anderson’s mission to end cancer in Texas, the nation and the world. Thanks to the event’s presenting sponsor, LyondellBasell, and all sponsors who help offset event expenses, 100% of funds raised by participants go directly to support cancer research, prevention, education, and patient programs at MD Anderson.

Here is what you should know:

What will the event look like?

The virtual event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 7; participants are encouraged to pull on their boots, gather their household members and walk 1.2 miles in their own neighborhoods throughout the country and around the world. A virtual opening ceremony will launch at 9 a.m. CST, uniting participants to kick off the day.

Special guests include George Lindsey, Morning Show co-host on 100.3 The Bull; Peter WT Pisters, M.D., president, MD Anderson; the Champion Sisters: Molly Bobrow, Brenda Pattillo and Sandra Torres; Houston Dynamo and Dash player ambassadors and more. All of the funds raised go toward MD Anderson’s mission to end cancer. There is no registration fee and no minimum fundraising requirement.

When will it be?

This virtual event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 7.

How can I register?

To register, click or tap here. The goal is to have at least 5,000 participants -- and 100% of the funds raised by participants go toward MD Anderson’s mission to end cancer. Families and people of all ages are welcome to participate.

How can I get more involved?

Register. There is no registration fee. Participants can stay connected with family, friends and cancer survivors taking part in the walk by sharing their virtual Boot Walk experiences online and on social media using #EndCancer.

If you are interested in getting more involved, check out recordings of the Walk Wednesday Webinars to hear from MD Anderson representatives and guest speakers on a variety of topics around the event. For more information, to see previous recordings or to register, click or tap here .

Where to walk?

Your call! Whether you’re thinking of walking on a sidewalk, track or trail, there are no wrong answers.

Select your own route this year wherever you are able to walk safely while practicing social distancing. Please follow CDC guidelines and recommendations from local health officials when deciding to walk with those outside of your household. Learn more.

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center is ranked No. 1 in cancer care in U.S. News & World Report’s annual “Best Hospitals” survey.

MD Anderson’s Boot Walk to End Cancer supports patient programs, research, prevention and education.

Since 2016, Boot Walk participants have raised more than $6.6 million to this critical research and programming.

MD Anderson’s Boot Walk to End Cancer is presented by LyondellBasell.