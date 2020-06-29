Considering a body procedure, but want to avoid surgery? You have more options than you realize

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

One of the fastest-growing areas of esthetic medicine is noninvasive body contouring -- and the reason why makes sense.

Many patients prefer nonsurgical, less-invasive procedures, and enjoy the benefits of fewer side effects and shorter recovery times, said the experts from Innovative Lasers of Houston, adding that Low Level Laser Therapy is one of the most appealing aspects of cosmetic surgery today.

It all comes down to those few things that were just mentioned: People want safe procedures with quick recoveries, few side effects and less discomfort.

Cosmetic patients are becoming more reluctant to undergo surgical procedures that involve hospitalizations, anesthetics, pain, swelling, longer recovery periods, and, in general, the risks involved with surgery, according to Innovative Lasers of Houston.

There are some new, therapeutic options that offer patients a less-invasive alternative.

The Zerona laser, for example, has been proven effective, and is cleared by the FDA for the reduction of circumference of hips, waist, thighs, and, most recently, upper arms.

Recent studies indicate that the results of the Zerona laser are long-lasting, if not permanent.

With no adverse events reported to date, Zerona appears to be safe and effective for fat reduction and body slimming, the team at Innovative Lasers of Houston said.

