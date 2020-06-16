Houston-area school districts find fun, unique ways to send off class of 2020

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

It’s the official wrap-up of the Cool Schools season, and we thought it would be appropriate to highlight all the fun ways area school districts bid farewell to their graduates.

Though we’ve picked single schools in the past, it’s time to highlight many of the unique ways students got a send-off.

Cy-Fair Independent School District

Choir directors of Cy-Fair ISD shared a special song for the class of 2020. Watch the video below to see their performance of “O Love.”

Royal ISD

Students submitted artwork, photos and shout-outs to show appreciation for all of Royal ISD’s teachers.

The district also hosted a special senior celebration parade for all the graduating students. Families were able to drive through a crowd of cheering Royal ISD staff and teachers while receiving caps, gowns, gifts and custom yard signs.

Santa Fe ISD

Ms. Nikaran, a teacher at Santa Fe High School, surprised her students by delivering gifts to each of them in person.

Santa Fe ISD hosted a drive-thru event in which graduating seniors were able to pick up a cap and gown. Teachers and staff were on site waving to the students and families as they passed by.

Klein, Barbers Hill and Needville ISD

Business partners of Klein ISD, including DeMontrond Collision, Cormier’s Kitchen and D-Leecious Bites, hosted a free drive-thru photoshoot for seniors. The event, which followed social distancing guidelines, provided more than 600 students with a free custom portrait, as well as catered food.

Barbers Hill ISD set up an elaborate display to honor graduates for achieving their major milestone. Super-sized senior portraits were placed prominently on a school campus to congratulate the students on their accomplishment.

Needville High School of Needville ISD surprised their top 10 students to congratulate them on their class rankings. The students received a personal delivery of yard signs by Principal Steve Adamson and other school administrators.

Alief, Cleveland, Fort Bend ISD

Ms. Barron and Ms. Nguyen of Fort Bend ISD made a cute video for their students. The two teachers recreated a popular song from a Disney movie with hopes that the message would boost the spirits of everyone while in quarantine.

Alief ISD recognized all their parent partner MVP’s that are doing the most at home. The district thanked them for going above and beyond to engage their kids in learning during the campus closures.

The Cleveland ISD Transportation Department honored the class of 2020 with a big display to congratulate all their hard work.

To learn more about Houston-area public school districts, click here.