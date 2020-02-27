How to buy jewelry the smart way: Don’t make one of these 5 all-too-common mistakes

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Buying jewelry comes naturally to some people, but certainly not everyone.

It can be tough -- especially when you’re buying for someone else or you’re not sure where to start.

But there’s no reason to be overwhelmed or mystified. The experts want to help.

Whether you’re buying a pair of sophisticated earrings or choosing an engagement ring for your soon-to-be fiancee, it’s important to avoid these common mistakes.

No. 1: Failing to educate yourself

Jewelry is a specialized product, and jewelers have their own terms and language. If you do not know a carat from a brilliant cut, you might feel a little lost.

But you don’t have to have all the answers -- just know what you’re looking for. Maybe hop on Google before you visit a store. And most importantly, make sure you’re going with a reputable shop, with sales people who can help guide you. This makes all the difference in the world.

Taking the time to educate yourself and make sure you’re picking a great store can give you an edge.

As with any purchase, the more you know, the easier it is to make a smart decision.

No. 2: Making an emotional purchase

Jewelry can be an emotional purchase by nature, and that’s not bad!

But you’ll want to keep a level head. Think about what your person receiving the gift would really love.

If he or she is worth the splurge, then go for it -- but remember, when you’re selecting a piece of jewelry, you’ll want to make your purchasing decision based on objective facts. Again, your sales person can help you with this, if you pick the right shop. These staffers are here to help, so it’s important to use their knowledge and expertise. It will pay off in the end!

No. 3: Not understanding sizes

Getting the right size is important, especially when it comes to rings.

Heading to the jewelry store without knowing what size you need -- well, it’s not the worst mistake in the world, but you might as well avoid this error and figure out that size ahead of time.

You may not be able to ask your girlfriend, for example, for her ring size directly -- especially if you plan to surprise her with an engagement ring.

You can, however, find the right size in other ways.

Consider asking her family members. Her parents have probably bought a few rings in their time, and they may be able to help. If that fails, you can always sneak a rarely worn ring from her jewelry box and take it with you to the store. Crisis averted!

No. 4: Choosing size over quality

Some shoppers tend to get hung up on size, and that can be a bad thing when shopping for a diamond or higher-end jewelry. Sure, large diamonds are beautiful, and if you can find one that has size and quality, snag it!

But you don’t want to choose size over quality, if there’s a trade-off. A large stone with many flaws will be far less brilliant and beautiful than a smaller one in flawless condition, the experts say.

Diamonds are rated on a number of different characteristics, and carat size is only one of them. Taking time to learn about diamond quality can help you choose the best value, not just the biggest rock.

No. 5: Failing to ask for help

Smart shoppers know when they need assistance, and when to ask for help.

You may not like to ask for directions, but asking for a hand with a jewelry purchase is another matter altogether. After all, this is an investment. Don’t be too proud or too stubborn to ask. After all, that’s what the sales people are there for. A good jeweler will be happy to help you understand the world of jewelry and the characteristics that make one piece more desirable than another.

