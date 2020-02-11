How to choose the right plastic surgeon for you

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Choosing to get plastic surgery can be a major decision.

You’ll live with the results for years, if not the rest of your life.

But when all goes according to plan, it’s likely that you’ll feel better about your appearance and carry yourself with greater confidence.

You don’t want to skip doing your homework or take any shortcuts. Here are some tips on how to choose the best plastic surgeon:

Look for ...

Certification

One of the most important factors in selecting a plastic surgeon is finding one you can trust. State medical boards can’t always ensure that the surgeon you select is qualified to perform the type of work they advertise -- so you’ll want to make sure the surgeon you choose is properly trained and experienced.

Plastic surgery is a complex field that requires many years of training.

Surgeons in the U.S. should be certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery.

Board certification ensures that your physician meets the minimum skills and requirements necessary. However, you should also ask if they have done any professional speaking, writing or teaching about the type of procedure you’re seeking. This should give you a good idea how up to date they are on the latest technology and techniques.

Experience

In addition to the required training, your plastic surgeon should have sufficient experience performing the procedure you need. Since plastic surgeons tend to specialize in certain procedures, your best bet is to find one who lists yours as one of their top specialties.

A surgeon who has performed the procedure at least once a week for the past five years is preferable to one who does so infrequently. The complexity of the field requires staying in practice, so you’re better off with someone who’s handled many cases like yours, over several years.

Solid facilities

Your safety depends heavily on the facility and its anesthetist. Find out where the surgeries are performed and inquire about their accreditation.

An accredited operating room would have life-support systems in place, in the event of an emergency.

Facilities should be accredited by the AAAASF (American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities) or AAAHC (Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care).

The anesthetist should be either a board certified anesthesiologist or a CRNA (Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist).

Strong results

Keep in mind that beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

It would help if you asked to see “before” and “after” photos, particularly of patients who underwent the same procedure that you’re looking into.

If the doctor has performed enough of these procedures, this shouldn’t be a problem.

Do this for each plastic surgeon you are considering and compare their work, before making any decisions.

Remember also to pay close attention to photos of patients with similar qualities like age, facial structure and body type. Look for signs of consistency and ask yourself if this is what you’d like to look like after surgery. Don’t forget to ask around, as well. If you know anyone who has undergone similar procedures from any of the physicians you’re looking into, ask them how their experience went and consider this, as well.

Comfort

Surgery can be major or minor -- but either way, it’s important to make sure you’re comfortable with the surgeon, the facilities and the entire process.

Think about whether you like the surgeon and feel like you can count on this person.

Are you comfortable asking questions about topics related to the procedure? Do you feel comfortable discussing your habits and full medical history? Would you trust their recommendations, concerning your safety?

Service

Finally, you should also evaluate the staff. Customer service begins with how you are treated from the moment you first walk in the door. Was everyone helpful and friendly? Were you provided with materials to help you prepare for surgery? Were you given a complete quote with all fees laid out and explained?

Picking a surgeon that makes you comfortable is one of the best things you can do for mind and body.

