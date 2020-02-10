The do’s and don’ts of donating your used clothes

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Maybe you’re moving, or perhaps there’s just too much clutter in your life and you need to purge some things.

Getting rid of old clothes that you never wear anymore is a great way to organize your life and to make your trash someone else’s treasure.

But before you head over to your local Goodwill, there are some things you should know about donating used clothes.

DO

Carefully go through your used clothes and make sure they’re up to par. That means no stains, rips, holes or anything that would make your items unwearable.

Wash your clothes before you bring them to Goodwill. Not only do the workers not want to go through your dirty laundry, but no one wants to get dirty clothes donated to them. We’re not talking about a full dry clean here, but a go around in the laundry machine will work fine enough.

Fold your clothes nicely when you bring them to Goodwill. You’ll end up saving so much time for the employees who organize all the donations.

Make sure all the pockets of pants and shorts are empty. You never know if a random $5 bill is hiding somewhere.

Think about donating things like used kitchen appliances, plates or even used games and movies.

DON’T

No one wants your used underwear, so make sure you don’t donate those items. Even socks are questionable. Just keep it to the rest of your wardrobe and you’re all set.

Make sure if you’re donating an old appliance like a blender or toaster oven, check to see if it works. You might think the old blender works, but it’s always best to test it out beforehand.

Some people like to donate used games or DVDs to Goodwill, so it’s important to make sure those items work as well. If it’s a game, check to see that all the pieces are there so someone can play it. If it’s an old movie, make sure it’s in good condition.

Separate the clothes you are donating by style and size. Don’t just lump everything together in a bag. If you are donating your clothes, plus maybe old clothes your child used to wear, make sure they are in separate piles when you hand them over to Goodwill.

Whatever you end up donating, don’t overthink it. Think of it like this: if someone were coming over to drop off a bunch of used clothes to your house, you’d want them clean, organized and ready to go in your closet. Goodwill wants the same thing.

So next time your closet is overfilled with clothes that haven’t seen the light of day in years, consider donating them.

