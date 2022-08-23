Watch ‘Solutionaries: Safer Schools’ live at 8 p.m. Wednesday

Our Solutionaries team tracks down solutions to one of the scariest, most terrifying problems plaguing parents—school safety.

WATCH “SOLUTIONARIES: SAFER SCHOOLS” IN THE YOUTUBE PLAYER BELOW AT 8 P.M. WEDNESDAY:

According to Everytownresearch.org, there have been more than 100 incidents of gunfire on school grounds in 2022 alone. Those shootings led to 41 deaths.

So, how can we ensure the safety of our kids while at school?

Experts will tell you that no solution is perfect. Still, simple ideas like super strong door jams, reinforced glass, and identifying signs and symptoms of pre-attack behavior are just a few ways to mitigate damage.

See the solutions to keeping schools safe. Join us for Solutionaries. Watch live at 8 p.m. Wednesday here on Click2Houston.com, on the KPRC 2+ app (Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV) or on the Solutionaries YouTube channel.

Ad

Then, on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 8 p.m., join us for a LIVE CHAT in which we’ll answer questions about school safety. Answering your questions in the live chat is Mike Matranga, a former U.S. secret service agent who is now a security and school safety expert. Share your questions and concerns here, and then watch for answers during the livestream.

On Solutionaries, we’re highlighting the creative thinkers and doers who are working to make the world a better place.

Solutionaries is a production of the news teams at Graham Media Group stations KPRC-Houston, WDIV-Detroit, KSAT-San Antonio, WKMG-Orlando, WJXT/WCWJ-Jacksonville and WSLS-Roanoke.

Visit SolutionariesNetwork.com for more.

Ad

Subscribe to Solutionaries on YouTube.