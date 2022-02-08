We want your ‘Solutionaries’ ideas

Now that we’ve launched our new “Solutionaries” digital newscast, we want to know: Have you seen an episode? How about the latest one? Do you have any ideas for the future?

[SOLUTIONARIES: Find us on YouTube | What is Solutionaries?]

Our next show, all about climate change, debuts this week.

You can always find our solutions journalism-based stories on YouTube, SolutionariesNetwork.com and by downloading our news app on Roku, Amazon Fire Stick or the streaming service of your choice.

Ad

Be sure to watch those videos, then fill out the form below.

If you have a news tip you want to share or any other ideas that may not fit in our survey, you can email solutionaries@grahammedia.com.