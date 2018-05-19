Meghan Markle's royal wedding dress: The world reacts to the bride's gown

HOUSTON - Royal watchers the world over are reacting to Meghan Markle’s understated Givenchy gown.
Here are some of the reactions from fashionistas everywhere.
#RoyalWedding Megan Markle looks beautiful in her understated gown. The only thing is that it seems a bit odd, a bit baggy and ill-fitting around the bodice, under her arms. A shame as it could have flattered her slim frame with a more fitted design. Still lovely though — Julie Rainford (@JuRainford) May 19, 2018
The ultimate fairytale dress
Megan Markle looks beautiful#royalwedding pic.twitter.com/bcDWAe2GM3 — Mr Adam R (@MrAdamR) May 19, 2018
Megan Markle’s gown is the definition of as minimalistic as it can get. #TheRoyalWedding — Olabanke♠ (@olabankeB) May 19, 2018
Megan Markle in that custom made @givenchy gown is giving me life !!! — Sharlin Mereci (@sharlinlm) May 19, 2018
Megan Markle looks graceful in her simple yet very elegant wedding gown!!! #RoyalWedding — T E N (@ktenandrada) May 19, 2018
Probably an unpopular opinion, but I’m super underwhelmed by Megan Markle’s wedding dress. 🤷🏻♀️👰🏻 — Alejandra (@AlyElmore) May 19, 2018
i sooooo love Megan Markle’s wedding gown 😍😍😍 #RoyalWedding2018 — Minette Marie (@iamsupermikmik) May 19, 2018
Megan Markle in Givenchy by Clare Waight Keller. So unexpected but her wedding gown is DIVINE. — Raveena (@raveenaxo_) May 19, 2018
