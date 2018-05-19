Meghan Markle's royal wedding dress: The world reacts to the bride's gown

Meghan Markle stands at the altar during her wedding in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

HOUSTON - Royal watchers the world over are reacting to Meghan Markle’s understated Givenchy gown.

Here are some of the reactions from fashionistas everywhere.

#RoyalWedding Megan Markle looks beautiful in her understated gown. The only thing is that it seems a bit odd, a bit baggy and ill-fitting around the bodice, under her arms. A shame as it could have flattered her slim frame with a more fitted design. Still lovely though — Julie Rainford (@JuRainford) May 19, 2018

The ultimate fairytale dress

Megan Markle looks beautiful#royalwedding pic.twitter.com/bcDWAe2GM3 — Mr Adam R (@MrAdamR) May 19, 2018

Megan Markle’s gown is the definition of as minimalistic as it can get. #TheRoyalWedding — Olabanke♠ (@olabankeB) May 19, 2018

Megan Markle in that custom made @givenchy gown is giving me life !!! — Sharlin Mereci (@sharlinlm) May 19, 2018

Megan Markle looks graceful in her simple yet very elegant wedding gown!!! #RoyalWedding — T E N (@ktenandrada) May 19, 2018

Probably an unpopular opinion, but I’m super underwhelmed by Megan Markle’s wedding dress. 🤷🏻‍♀️👰🏻 — Alejandra (@AlyElmore) May 19, 2018

i sooooo love Megan Markle’s wedding gown 😍😍😍 #RoyalWedding2018 — Minette Marie (@iamsupermikmik) May 19, 2018

Megan Markle in Givenchy by Clare Waight Keller. So unexpected but her wedding gown is DIVINE. — Raveena (@raveenaxo_) May 19, 2018

