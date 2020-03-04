WATCH: Midland takes the stage at opening night of RodeoHouston

Published: March 4, 2020, 6:54 am Updated: March 4, 2020, 7:22 am

HOUSTON – Rodeo season has officially kicked-off!

Following the first night of competitive events, the stage was rolled out for Midland to perform.

Several fans online say the country trio didn’t disappoint. The group performed fan favorites including “Drinkin’ Problem,” “Burn Out,” and “Mary Jane’s Last Dance.”

Midland also performed “Cheatin’ Songs,” “Eastbound and Down,” and “Playboys.”

Here’s what attendees had to say about the show:

coming to see midland was one of the best decisions hands down 🥺🥺 — Kathy 🦋 (@fttkaathyy) March 4, 2020

Midlands outfits are icy dab — Kenneth (@KennethAlan_) March 4, 2020

Midland was amazing tonight. It's really hard to pull off a good rodeo concert and they did it flawlessly. Great job boys @MidlandOfficial pic.twitter.com/37JKNXIb0R — tortoise mom (@sarahsusername_) March 4, 2020

#midland was amazing kicking off #rodeohouston2020

Wondering where #midland got these amazing jackets from! I may need one for myself! — Jenelle Jones (@nelly_jones23) March 4, 2020