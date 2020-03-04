70ºF

Rodeo

WATCH: Midland takes the stage at opening night of RodeoHouston

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Midland performs at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on March 3, 2020.
HOUSTON – Rodeo season has officially kicked-off!

Following the first night of competitive events, the stage was rolled out for Midland to perform.

Several fans online say the country trio didn’t disappoint. The group performed fan favorites including “Drinkin’ Problem,” “Burn Out,” and “Mary Jane’s Last Dance.”

Midland also performed “Cheatin’ Songs,” “Eastbound and Down,” and “Playboys.”

Here’s what attendees had to say about the show:

