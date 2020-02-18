All the places where you can spot the Rodeo Houston Trail Riders in the Houston area
The Trail Riders are about to head to Houston! By Friday, Feb. 28 they will be on our local city streets and headed to Memorial Park!
Here is the official map, the routes and their break locations (where you might just be able to say hello to the riders)!
If you want to find them, here’s the plan:
- Find the official map HERE.
- On the map, look for the Trail Riders in your part of town.
- On the left of the map, click on the name of the Trail Riders near you.
- Then click on “Daily Schedule” or “Map”. Here you can see the route and the break locations!
- Or, skip #1-#4 and scroll down for the routes.
If you want a quick look at the routes, below are the routes of all the Trail Riders! (To see the breaks, each map has a square in the top left corner.)
Mission:
Northeastern:
Old Spanish
Prairie View
Salt Grass
Sam Houston
Southwest
Southwestern Trail Riders
Texas Cattlemen’s Trail
Texas Independence Trail
The Spanish
Valley Lodge Trail
