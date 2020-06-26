What apartments will $1,000 rent you in West Oaks, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in West Oaks?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in West Oaks is currently hovering around $890.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $1,000/month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

14300 Briar Forest Drive

Listed at $909/month, this 775-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 14300 Briar Forest Drive.

Building amenities include a swimming pool and a fitness center. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome. Expect a $12 administrative fee.

12750 Briar Forest Drive

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit located at 12750 Briar Forest Drive. It's listed for $920/month for its 667 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool, on-site laundry and a fitness center. In the unit, the listing promises a walk-in closet. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

13101 Briar Forest Drive

Here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 13101 Briar Forest Drive that's going for $925/month.

The unit comes with a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. The building offers secured entry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

