The most affordable apartments for rent in Macgregor, Houston

Macgregor is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Macgregor look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in Macgregor via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2302 Blodgett St.

Listed at $899/month, this 825-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom dwelling, located at 2302 Blodgett St., is 25.7% less than the $1,210/month median rent for a one-bedroom in Macgregor.

The building features outdoor space; The residence also has central heating and hardwood flooring. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

5500 Sampson St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom address, situated at 5500 Sampson St., is listed for $980/month for its 572 square feet.

In the unit, anticipate a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building features on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

3560 Dixie Drive

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 3560 Dixie Drive, which is going for $1,003/month.

Building amenities include package service. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

Almeda Road and Old Spanish Trail

Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at Almeda Road and Old Spanish Trail, listed at $1,055/month.

In the unit, look for in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool and a gym.

