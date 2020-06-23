What apartments will $1,200 rent you in Neartown - Montrose, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Neartown - Montrose?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one-bedroom in Neartown - Montrose is currently hovering around $1,316.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $1,200/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

201 Emerson St.

Listed at $1,145/month, this 810-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 201 Emerson St.

You can expect to see a dishwasher in the residence. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and a swimming pool. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.

Allen Parkway

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at Allen Parkway. It's listed for $1,200/month for its 625 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and garage parking. The listing also promises a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property.

311 Hawthorne St.

Here's a 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 311 Hawthorne St. that's going for $1,200/month.

Look for central air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops in the unit. The building boasts a swimming pool. Cats and dogs are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

4100 Milam St.

Finally, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 4100 Milam St. It's listed for $1,200/month.

The building boasts a swimming pool and a fitness center. Animals are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

