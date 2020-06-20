The cheapest apartments for rent in the Heights, Houston

Greater Heights is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in the Heights look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in the Heights via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

900 N. Durham Drive

Listed at $890/month, this 620-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 900 N. Durham Drive, is 28.8% less than the $1,250/month median rent for a one bedroom in the Heights.

Building amenities include on-site laundry. the unit includes a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

2810 Beauchamp St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode, situated at 2810 Beauchamp St., is listed for $990/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a swimming pool and additional storage space. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

935 Byrne St.

Here's a 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 935 Byrne St., which is going for $1,100/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and on-site laundry. The residence features stainless steel appliances. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(See the full listing here.)

1202 Archer St.

Then there's this short stay treehouse garage apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1202 Archer St., also listed at $1,100/month.

The unit has a renovated kitchen, air conditioning and high ceilings. Pets are not welcome.

(See the listing here.)

1548 Ashland St.

Finally, check out this 515-square-foot studio apartment at 1548 Ashland St., listed at $1,125/month.

The unit features hardwood flooring and air conditioning. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(Here's the listing.)

