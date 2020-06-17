The cheapest apartments for rent in Greater Uptown, Houston

Greater Uptown is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Greater Uptown look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings in Greater Uptown via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Westheimer Road and Fountain View Drive

Photo: Zumper

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at Westheimer Road and Fountain View Drive, is listed for $835/month.

The apartment includes a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Memorial Drive and International Boulevard

Photo: Zumper

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Memorial Drive and International Boulevard, which is going for $840/month.

You can expect to see a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a walk-in closet in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

2666 Marilee Lane

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Then there's this 850-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2666 Marilee Lane, listed at $844/month.

The apartment comes with a balcony and a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Building amenities include a swimming pool and garage parking. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

1617 Fountain View Drive

Photo: Zumper

Check out this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1617 Fountain View Drive, listed at $849/month.

Building amenities include garage parking and a swimming pool. The unit also includes a balcony and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

