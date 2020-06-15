What apartments will $900 rent you in Greater Uptown, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Greater Uptown?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Greater Uptown is currently hovering around $1,237.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $900/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Westheimer Road and Fountain View Drive

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at Westheimer Road and Fountain View Drive. It's listed for $835/month.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking. In the unit, expect to see a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

Memorial Drive and International Boulevard

Next, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Memorial Drive and International Boulevard that's going for $840/month.

The apartment features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

2666 Marilee Lane

Finally, check out this 850-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 2666 Marilee Lane. It's listed for $844/month.

The building offers garage parking and a swimming pool. You can also expect to see a balcony and a dishwasher in the unit. Pet owners, rejoice: Cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

