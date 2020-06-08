What apartments will $1,400 rent you in Midtown, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Midtown?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood is extremely walkable, is fairly bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a onebedroom in Midtown is currently hovering around $1,374.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $1,400/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

2702 Bagby St.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $1,314/month, this 580-square-foot studio apartment is located at 2702 Bagby St.

In the unit, you'll see a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building boasts garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

3408 Crawford St.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 3408 Crawford St. It's listed for $1,325/month.

The apartment offers hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Building amenities include outdoor space and assigned parking. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

2222 Louisiana St.

Photo: Zumper

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2222 Louisiana St. that's going for $1,330/month.

Building amenities feature a swimming pool and a fitness center. Animals are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

2410 Smith St.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, check out this 917-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 2410 Smith St. It's listed for $1,339/month.

In the apartment, anticipate a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. The building boasts garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

312 Smith St.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Finally, listed at $1,350/month, this 695-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 312 Smith Street.

The unit listing promises hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet in the apartment. The building offers garage parking. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, read on for five marketing tips for real estate agents to showcase local market expertise.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.