The most affordable apartments for rent in Alief, Houston

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Alief are hovering around $819, compared to a $1,214 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

But how does the low-end pricing on an Alief rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is moderately walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

9401 Coventry Square

Photo: Apartment Guide

Listed at $625/month, this 540-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 9401 Coventry Square, is 23.7% less than the $819/month median rent for a one bedroom in Alief.

Amenities offered in the building include secured entry. In the unit, the listing promises a fireplace, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(See the complete listing here.)

10555 Spice Lane

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Next, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 10555 Spice Lane. It's listed for $690/month for its 813 square feet.

You can expect to see a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the apartment. Building amenities include secured entry and a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(See the complete listing here.)

10250 Lands End Drive

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 10250 Lands End Drive, which, at 468 square feet, is going for $699/month.

Building amenities include secured entry. In the unit, you're promised a fireplace, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(See the full listing here.)

11715 S. Glen Drive

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Then, there's this 544-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 11715 S. Glen Drive, listed at $729/month.

The apartment includes a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a fireplace. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Building amenities include secured entry and on-site laundry.

(See the listing here.)

10615 Beechnut St.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Finally, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental situated at 10615 Beechnut St. It's listed for $750/month for its 800 square feet.

You can expect to see a balcony, a ceiling fan and hardwood flooring in the unit. Cats and dogs are not permitted. Amenities offered in the building include secured entry, on-site laundry and a swimming pool.

(See the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, read on for five marketing tips for real estate agents to showcase local market expertise.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.