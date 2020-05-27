What apartments will $1,100 rent you in West Oaks, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in West Oaks?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in West Oaks is currently hovering around $880.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $1,100/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1910 Westmead Drive

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Located at 1910 Westmead Drive, here's a 920-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $999/month.

Look for a balcony and a dishwasher in the apartment. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking and a swimming pool. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. Expect a $400 pet deposit.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1800 Eldridge Parkway

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $1,005/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 1800 Eldridge Parkway.

Look for a dishwasher, a balcony and hardwood flooring in the unit. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate an elevator and a swimming pool. Pets are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

12850 Whittington Drive

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 12850 Whittington Drive. It's listed for $1,020/month.

The building features secured entry. In the unit, you can expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

Eldridge Parkway and Briar Forest Drive

Photo: Zumper

Then, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at Eldridge Parkway and Briar Forest Drive that's going for $1,044/month.

In the apartment, you'll find a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Building amenities include a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are allowed.

(See the full listing here.)

2255 Eldridge Parkway

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Finally, check out this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 2255 Eldridge Parkway. It's listed for $1,050/month.

The building has secured entry and garage parking. In the unit, expect to see a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Pet owners, rejoice: Cats and dogs are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re an agent or a broker, read on for real estate marketing ideas to promote your local listing.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.