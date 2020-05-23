The cheapest apartments for rent in Memorial, Houston

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Memorial are hovering around $1,200, compared to a $1,220 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Memorial rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is quite walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

872 Bettina Court

Listed at $810/month, this 565-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode, located at 872 Bettina Court, is 32.5% less than the $1,200/month median rent for a one bedroom in Memorial.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. The unit also has carpeted floors, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

788 Bateswood Manor

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 788 Bateswood Manor, is listed for $889/month.

You'll find a fireplace, a balcony and a ceiling fan in the apartment; outdoor space is offered as a building amenity. Cats and dogs are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

800 Gessner Road

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 800 Gessner Road, which is going for $925/month.

Building amenities include a swimming pool. You can also expect a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

880 Highway 6 South

Then there's this 649-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 880 Highway 6 South, listed at $943/month.

Expect to find hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the apartment. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly. The building offers an elevator and a swimming pool. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Memorial Drive

Check out this 698-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Memorial Drive, listed at $975/month.

The building features garage parking. In the unit, you're promised in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

