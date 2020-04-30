Budget apartments for rent in Mid West, Houston

Mid West is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Mid West look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in Mid West via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

8162 Richmond Ave.

Listed at $660/month, this 576-square-foot studio apartment, located at 8162 Richmond Ave., is 30.9% less than the $955/month median rent for a studio in Mid West.

The building offers assigned parking, on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, expect a fireplace, a dishwasher and carpeted floors. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(See the complete listing here.)

Westheimer and Fondren roads

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at Westheimer and Fondren roads, is listed for $700/month.

The apartment comes with a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(See the complete listing here.)

6505 Westheimer Road

Then there's this 706-square-foot short-stay apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 6505 Westheimer Road, listed at $793/month.

The apartment includes a dishwasher and a balcony. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool and garage parking. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the listing here.)

Del Monte Drive and South Voss Road

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Del Monte Drive and South Voss Road, which is going for $800/month.

The building features assigned parking. In the unit, you're promised a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(See the full listing here.)

9377 Pagewood Lane

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 9377 Pagewood Lane, is listed for $830/month for its 1,028 square feet.

Expect to find a fireplace, carpeted floors, a walk-in closet and a balcony in the condo. Cats and dogs are not permitted. Building amenities include assigned parking. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the listing here.)

