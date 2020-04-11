The most affordable apartments for rent in Greater Uptown, Houston

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Greater Uptown are hovering around $1,252, compared to a $1,218 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Greater Uptown rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is moderately walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

5331 Beverly Hill St.

Listed at $797/month, this 640-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 5331 Beverly Hill St., is 39.1% less than the $1,252/month median rent for a one bedroom in Greater Uptown.

The building offers secured entry and a swimming pool. You'll also find hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the unit. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Ilfrey Lane and Sage Road

Next, here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at Ilfrey Lane and Sage Road, is listed for $820/month.

Expect to find carpeted floors, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the unit; building amenities include a swimming pool. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Westheimer Road and Fountain View Drive

Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Westheimer Road and Fountain View Drive, listed at $835/month.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking. The apartment also has a walk-in closet, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Memorial Drive and International Boulevard

And here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at Memorial Drive and International Boulevard, is listed for $840/month.

In the unit, expect to find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

