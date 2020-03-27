The most affordable apartments for rent in Timbergrove, Houston

Timbergrove is quite walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Timbergrove look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in Timbergrove via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1660 W. T. C. Jester Blvd.

Listed at $678/month, this 408-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 1660 W. T. C. Jester Blvd., is 25.4% less than the $909/month median rent for a one bedroom in Lazy Brook / Timbergrove.

Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool and assigned parking. In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

3800 Sherwood Lane

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 3800 Sherwood Lane, is listed for $699/month for its 537 square feet.

You can expect a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the apartment. Building amenities include secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

2100 Tannehill Drive

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2100 Tannehill Drive, which, at 668 square feet, is going for $869/month.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, look for a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly. Be prepared for a $150 pet deposit.

