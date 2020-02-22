The cheapest apartments for rent in Memorial Park, Houston

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Memorial Park are hovering around $1,389, compared to a $1,190 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Memorial Park rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1659 Dart St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 1659 Dart St., is listed for $1,001/month.

In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, expect an elevator and a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

505 Jackson Hill St.

Next, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 505 Jackson Hill St., which is going for $1,100/month.

Building amenities include a swimming pool and garage parking. You can also expect to see stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry in the residence. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the full listing here.)

5650 Memorial Drive

Then, there's this studio apartment at 5650 Memorial Drive, which, with 716 square feet, is going for $1,169/month.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and a swimming pool. In the unit, expect to find a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(Check out the listing here.)

145 S. Heights Blvd.

Finally, over at 145 S. Heights Blvd., there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $1,175/month.

In the unit, you're promised in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and garage parking. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(View the listing here.)

