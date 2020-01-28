What apartments will $800 rent you in Westchase, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Westchase?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Westchase is currently hovering around $803.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got $800/month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

9801 Meadowglen Lane

Listed at $802/month, this 758-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 9801 Meadowglen Lane.

The apartment features a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a fireplace. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and secured entry. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

3400 Woodchase Drive

Here's a 648-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 3400 Woodchase Drive that's going for $749/month.

The building boasts assigned parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

10881 Richmond Ave.

Next, check out this 797-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 10881 Richmond Ave. It's listed for $770/month.

In the unit, expect to find a dishwasher and a balcony. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are welcome here.

2827 Rogerdale Road

Located at 2827 Rogerdale Road, here's a 735-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $800/month.

You can expect to find a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the apartment. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are permitted. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

