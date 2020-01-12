What apartments will $1,800 rent you in Afton Oaks, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Afton Oaks?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Afton Oaks is currently hovering around $1,418.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $1,800/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1919 Post Oak Park Road

Listed at $1,750/month, this 1,071-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 1919 Post Oak Park Road.

In the unit, you'll see hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are allowed. Be prepared for a $600 pet deposit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2350 Westcreek Lane

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit over at 2350 Westcreek Lane. It's listed for $1,775/month for its 1,185 square feet.

In the residence, you'll find carpeted floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

4727 W. Alabama St.

Here's a 620-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4727 W. Alabama St. that's going for $1,800/month.

The apartment includes hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. The building has a swimming pool. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, get free local real estate marketing ideas and tools for agents, brokers and more.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.