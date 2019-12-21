Budget apartments for rent in Midtown, Houston

Midtown is very walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Midtown look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in Midtown via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3603 Chenevert St., #53172

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 3603 Chenevert St., #53172 is listed for $1,100/month for its 672 square feet.

In the unit, expect a dishwasher and a balcony. The building offers a swimming pool and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

2401 Crawford St.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2401 Crawford St., which is going for $1,195/month.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, secured entry and on-site laundry. The unit also includes a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly.

2350 Bagby St.

Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2350 Bagby St., listed at $1,198/month.

In the unit, which comes furnished, expect to find a fireplace, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and secured entry. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

