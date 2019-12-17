Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $2,700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Houston if you're on a budget of up to $2,700/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2220 Pinegate Drive (The Heights)

Here's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 2220 Pinegate Drive. It's listed for $2,608/month for its 1,474 square feet.

The building has secured entry and a swimming pool. In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is car-dependent, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

1911 Holcombe Blvd. (Medical Center Area)

Next, here's an 899-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1911 Holcombe Blvd. that's going for $2,639/month.

The listing promises a balcony and a dishwasher in the apartment. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $700 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

3838 N. Braeswood Blvd. (Braeswood Place)

Check out this 1,849-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 3838 N. Braeswood Blvd. It's listed for $2,660/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and secured entry. You can also expect to see a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the unit. Good news for animal lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

4411 Westheimer Road (Afton Oaks / River Oaks Area)

Finally, located at 4411 Westheimer Road, here's a 1,350-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,650/month.

Expect to see a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the apartment. Building amenities include garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

