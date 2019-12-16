Budget apartments for rent in Museum Park, Houston

Museum Park is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Museum Park look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in Museum Park via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

5504 La Branch

Listed at $1,045/month, this studio apartment, located at 5504 La Branch, is 25.4% less than the $1,401/month median rent for a studio in Museum Park.

Building amenities include assigned parking. The unit also has a dishwasher, a renovated kitchen and in-unit laundry. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

2001 Hermann Drive

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 2001 Hermann Drive, is listed for $1,280/month for its 663 square feet.

The building features a gym and a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

1701 Hermann Drive, #7674

Check out this studio apartment at 1701 Hermann Drive, listed at $1,300/month.

Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

1615 Hermann Drive

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1615 Hermann Drive, which, at 686 square feet, is going for $1,312/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and a swimming pool. In the unit, you're promised a balcony and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Wyndale Street

Then there's this 945-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at Wyndale Street, listed at $1,335/month.

The apartment features in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The building features garage parking.

