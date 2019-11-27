Curious just how far your dollar goes in Montrose?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Montrose is currently hovering around $1,265.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $1,300/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4508 Graustark St.

Listed at $1,204/month, this studio apartment is located at 4508 Graustark St.

In the apartment, you can expect hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include garage parking. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

3433 W. Dallas St.

Here's a 1,274-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 3433 W. Dallas St. that's going for $1,250/month.

You can expect to see a dishwasher in the apartment. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate outdoor space and a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

West Dallas Street, #500

Check out this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at West Dallas Street., #500. It's listed for $1,275/month.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking. In the apartment, the listing promises in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted.

920 Richmond Ave.

Located at 920 Richmond Ave., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,240/month.

Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome.

