Celebrate National Texas Day with this Lone Star trivia

The uniqueness and diversity of the Lone Star State is celebrated every year on Feb. 1 during National Texas Day.

On March 2, 1836, a group of 59 delegates packed the tiny town of Washington, about 80 miles northwest of Houston, and declared Texas a republic and independent from Mexico.

Today, history fans can visit the Washington-on-the-Brazos State Historic Site and see where Texas was born.

Celebrate National Texas Day, by putting your knowledge of the Lone Star State to the test with this quiz.

