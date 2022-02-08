Family of Houston pups hold local puppy bowl in advance of the Super Bowl

Some local pups available for adoption at Houston Humane Society decided to spend some of their free time over the weekend on the football field ahead of the upcoming Super Bowl. Video courtesy Houston Humane Society

HOUSTON – As Super Bowl gets started, it’s important to remember humans aren’t the only ones celebrating the big game.

This past weekend, Houston Humane Society collaborated with Meadowlake Pet Resort-Galleria to put on a local puppy bowl for 12 dogs - Johanna and her 11 puppies all born on Christmas night.

According to the Houston Humane Society, Johanna was found abandoned at their shelter just days before the holidays and ready to give birth. All 12 are available for adoption now! Interest and applications can be sent to their adoptions team at adoptions@houstonhumane.org.

But before they find their FURever homes, they found time to get on a football field and play some ball!

If you like cuteness overload, keep on scrolling down for more pictures of these football-playing furballs.

Cute puppies and footballs! (Houston Humane Society)

Close-up of a cute puppy with a stuffed football! (Houston Humane Society)

Puppies and football are a cute combination. (Houston Humane Society)

Cute close-up of a puppy with the football (Houston Humane Society)