Magical unicorn puppy with tail on forehead the cover boy for 2022 dog calendar

Narwhal the Dog went viral in 2019

Howard Chen, Digital Content Specialist

A dog who went viral in 2019 with a tail on his forehead has landed the cover boy role for the WeRateDogs 2022 dog calendar.

Back in 2019, Narwhal gained widespread notoriety as the abandoned, adorable pup with a tail growing out of his forehead that gave him a “magical unicorn” feature. Thankfully, the extra tail is not a health hazard for Narwhal. And thankfully, he was rescued and adopted. Now, Narwhal is on the cover of a calendar!

You can find more details about the WeRateDogs 2022 Calendar here.

