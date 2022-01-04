Magical unicorn puppy with tail on forehead the cover boy for 2022 dog calendar

A dog who went viral in 2019 with a tail on his forehead has landed the cover boy role for the WeRateDogs 2022 dog calendar.
Back in 2019, Narwhal gained widespread notoriety as the abandoned, adorable pup with a tail growing out of his forehead that gave him a “magical unicorn” feature. Thankfully, the extra tail is not a health hazard for Narwhal. And thankfully, he was rescued and adopted. Now, Narwhal is on the cover of a calendar!
You can find more details about the WeRateDogs 2022 Calendar here.