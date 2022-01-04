Magical unicorn puppy with tail on forehead the cover boy for 2022 dog calendar

Narwhal the Dog will be in the WeRateDogs 2022 Dog Calendar

A dog who went viral in 2019 with a tail on his forehead has landed the cover boy role for the WeRateDogs 2022 dog calendar.

Narwhal the Dog will be in the 2022 WeRateDogs Dog Calendar (WeRateDogs)

Back in 2019, Narwhal gained widespread notoriety as the abandoned, adorable pup with a tail growing out of his forehead that gave him a “magical unicorn” feature. Thankfully, the extra tail is not a health hazard for Narwhal. And thankfully, he was rescued and adopted. Now, Narwhal is on the cover of a calendar!

You can find more details about the WeRateDogs 2022 Calendar here.