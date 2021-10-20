PHOTOS: These cute canines are the ‘ulti-mutt’ Astros fans!

Dog lovers and Houston Astros lovers don’t have to be mutually exclusive - the two can come together quite PAWS-itively well!!
Here’s a look at some of the pics y’all have shared via click2pins as the Astros are making their postseason run!
Submit photos of your adorable four-legged Astros fanatics here.
Pins User
Bubba says “Lets go Astros”!
Bneshan
Go Astros!!!! From Bella & Frankie
aliciaeissler
Iggy Smalls napping before the big game!
Debbie Oliver
Let's Go Astros!!
Tracy
Atticus is cheering on the Astros from afar
As we receive more sweet snaps of your cute canines, we will add them to the story so check back later to gander at even more adorable Astros pup pics. GO ASTROS!
