Pets

PHOTOS: These cute canines are the ‘ulti-mutt’ Astros fans!

Howard Chen, Digital Content Specialist

Buster here is ready for some Astros baseball! Thank you to the anonymous click2pins user
Buster here is ready for some Astros baseball! Thank you to the anonymous click2pins user (Click2Pins)

Dog lovers and Houston Astros lovers don’t have to be mutually exclusive - the two can come together quite PAWS-itively well!!

Here’s a look at some of the pics y’all have shared via click2pins as the Astros are making their postseason run!

Submit photos of your adorable four-legged Astros fanatics here.

Bubba says “Lets go Astros”!
Pins User

Bubba says “Lets go Astros”!

0 s
1
Richmond
Buster here is ready for some Astros baseball! Thank you to the anonymous click2pins user (Click2Pins)
The ultimutt Astros fan! Submitted by click2pins (Click2Pins)
JoJo is an Astros fan! Thanks Karla for submitting on click2pins (Click2Pins)
Go Astros!!!! From Bella & Frankie
Bneshan

Go Astros!!!! From Bella & Frankie

0 s
Houston
Iggy Smalls napping before the big game!
aliciaeissler

Iggy Smalls napping before the big game!

0 s
1
Spring
Let's Go Astros!!
Debbie Oliver

Let's Go Astros!!

0 s
1
Tomball
Atticus is cheering on the Astros from afar
Tracy

Atticus is cheering on the Astros from afar

0 s
Magnolia

As we receive more sweet snaps of your cute canines, we will add them to the story so check back later to gander at even more adorable Astros pup pics. GO ASTROS!

