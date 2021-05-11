Do you look like your dog? Here’s how Houston pet-owners can win a year supply of food for their furry friend

HOUSTON – If you have ever been told your pet resembles you, while you might not have taken it as a compliment at the time, you can now use that to your advantage.

In celebration of National Pet Month, Shipt and Purina have teamed up to launch a Pet Lookalike sweepstakes, giving Houstonians and their lookalike pets a chance to win a year’s worth of Purina pet food and a Shipt membership.

From now until May 24, Houstonians can enter the sweepstakes by uploading a selfie with their pet on Instagram, using the hashtag #ShiptLookalikeSweepstakes, and tagging @Shipt and @Purina in the post.

Ad

According to contest rules, the submission must feature the entrant and a pet only, and must be posted to the entrant’s personal, public, Instagram feed, during the sweepstakes period.

For more entry requirements and official rules, click here.