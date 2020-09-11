‘Feline’ like you are ready for a cat? Several Hurricane Laura rescues are ready for a home

Betti Lu (left) and Cindi Lu (right) are up for adoption at the HSPCA.

HOUSTON – The Houston SPCA rescued nearly 100 animals from Louisiana after Hurricane Laura, nearly half of which were cats and kittens. While some have been adopted, there are still dozens of felines searching for a home.

According to a news release, the HSPCA will be offering a two-for-one $20 special in order to help get the 37 cats and kittens into pur-fect homes.

These felines, along with other animals, were rescued from Lake Charles after Hurricane Laura devastated the area, according to the HSPCA.

Each adoption will be conducted curbside and will include a microchip, spay or neuter surgery, vaccines, a post-adoption vet visit at any VCA Animal Hospital and a sample-size bag of Hill’s Pet Nutrition for each pet, all of which is valued at about $500, according to the release.

Anyone interested in adopting a furry friend is asked to email info@houstonspca.org with their contact information, including a phone number.

The HSPCA said there will also be more cats and other animals coming out of foster care and finishing medical treatment that will be up for adoption soon.

Click through the gallery above to see some of the cats and kittens looking for homes. For a complete list of available pets, visit the HSPCA website.

More pets are added to the website daily, so check back regularly to find the pet perfect for you.