Want to adopt a pet? Here are 6 delightful doggies to adopt now in Houston

Jasper, Chinese crested dog

Jasper is a male Chinese crested dog dog currently residing at Tender Loving Crested Rescue.

Jasper would prefer a home without small children. He's vaccinated and neutered. He has mastered his house-training etiquette.

More from Jasper:

Hi! My name is Jasper and I’d really like to have a forever family of my very own who will give me lots of love and attention. I’m a bachelor and prefer to keep it that way! I’m very vocal about going outside and I love going outside! I take my time making new friends, but I’m sure if you give me a chance we could be besties!

Oscar, black mouth cur mix

Oscar is a darling male black mouth cur mix being cared for at HOPE (Homeless & Orphaned Pets Endeavor).

Oscar loves cats and dogs. Oscar is already neutered, and he has had all his shots. No need to worry: He is already house-trained.

Oscar's current caretakers say:

Oscar is a sweet goofball who absolutely loves playing with other dogs! He can be shy at first when in new environments, but once he's comfortable, he's back to being a big ol' puppy! After running around for tennis balls, squeaky or rope toys, he'll quietly curl up right next to you for a nap. He also loves playing in the water of a kiddie wading pool. Oscar is food motivated which makes training a pleasure. He would love to find a home with a big backyard for exercise and another canine for a doggie pal.

Gamora, Australian cattle dog

Gamora is a lovable female Australian cattle dog dog being kept at PETronus Rescue.

Gamora is happy to keep company with other dogs. She's vaccinated and spayed. She is already house-trained.

Notes from Gamora's caretakers:

Meet Gamora. Gamora is a young Blue Heeler mix dog that was found roaming the streets as a stray. After a terrifying bout with parvo, Gamora is healthy and ready to find her forever home. She is a high energy, working dog breed and needs a family who can channel her energy through obedience training and exercise. She is good with all people and dogs, but has not been tested with cats.

Laveaux, pit bull terrier and Labrador retriever mix

Laveaux is a handsome male pit bull terrier and Labrador retriever mix in the care of PETronus Rescue.

Laveaux is the life of the party — he's happy to keep company with cats, dogs and kids. He is already neutered and vaccinated. He's mastered his house-training etiquette.

Here's what Laveaux's friends at PETronus Rescue think of him:

Laveaux is a fun, lovely boy. Since he is still young, he is full of energy and curiosity. He likes Squeaky toys and playing fetch. He does great with small dogs, big dogs and is cat friendly. He also does well when meeting new people and doesn't bark at people walking by. We are working on his puppy manners and potty training as well. He does well in a crate. He walks well on a leash and is getting used to car rides. He stays by your side when walking, being outside and in the house. Laveaux loves affection and gives it back equally with kisses.

Milo, Catahoula leopard dog mix

Milo is a lovable male Catahoula leopard dog mix staying at PETronus Rescue.

Milo is the perfect family dog, and children will love him. His ideal forever home would be a dog-free environment. He's already house-trained. He's neutered, and he has had all his shots.

From Milo's current caretaker:

Meet Milo. He would do best in an active home with no other dogs, or with a strong handler if there are other dogs in the home. He can be good and play with other dogs, but Milo lacks confidence and will growl, bark and lunge during the initial meeting. If you are confident and comfortable with dog behavior and socialization, we would consider your application to adopt Milo if you have other dogs.

Memo, American Staffordshire terrier mix

Memo is a male American Staffordshire terrier mix in the care of Brave Bully Rescue.

Memo loves other dogs. He is looking for cat-free household. He's already house-trained. He is neutered and vaccinated.

Notes from Memo's caretakers:

Memo is a really really sweet and playful guy who is generally gentle but gets excited sometimes. He does well with children and humans, is house trained and has basic obedience (sit, stay, come, let's go). He responds well to his name and all he wants to do is cuddle and be by the side of his humans. He loves sweet potatoes as a snack and only chews what you give to him (but don't leave a cardboard box unattended too long). He is a sweet dog, a healthy eater and a good companion.

