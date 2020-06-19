These Houston-based pups are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Start your day off right by browsing through delightful doggies! There are dozens of dogs up for adoption right here in Houston.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of dogs near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Harley, corgi mix

Harley is a darling male corgi mix currently residing at Scouts Honor Rescue Inc.

Harley is ready to make friends, and he loves other dogs. He's already house-trained. He has been vaccinated.

From Harley's current caretaker:

Harley is our 17-year-old little man that is just beyond cute and pretty spunky. This cutie really needs to get into a foster home ASAP. He is fine with other dogs and seems fairly healthy. Please consider fostering!

Molly, mixed breed

Molly is a female mixed breed dog being kept at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary.

Molly plays well with others — she's happy to keep company with other dogs. Have no fear: She's already house-trained. She's vaccinated and spayed.

Notes from Molly:

Hi Future Family, Molly here. Foster Mom says that I have excellent potty manners and a quiet inside voice. I love to be around big people and little people and other animals but would never hurt anyone. I also love walks. I’m real good on my leash except when I see lizards. I am an awesome cuddler with a big smile and a sweet disposition. I can’t wait to meet you!

Heath, dachshund and miniature pinscher mix

Heath is a male dachshund and miniature pinscher mix currently housed at Red Collar Rescue.

Heath is friendly as can be, and he'll get along great with your other dogs. Fear not: He is already house-trained. He's already neutered and vaccinated.

Heath's current caretakers say:

Heath spent several days in ICU, but he was able to be discharged and go to a medical foster home, where he has fully recovered! He is still a tad bit timid with new people, but he absolutely loves to play with other K-9 kids! Heath would be best in a home with another doggie friend his size and without young children.

Skeeter, Cavalier King Charles spaniel and papillon mix

Skeeter is a sweet male Cavalier King Charles spaniel and papillon mix being kept at Doggedly Dog Rescue Society.

Skeeter is a social butterfly — he gets along well with other dogs. He is already house-trained. He's already vaccinated and neutered.

From Skeeter's current caretaker:

Skeeter will want to be like velcro and stay with you as much as possible. He may do best in a home where his primary person is home a lot. He is quite shy at first, but will warm up after a short period of time. He likes small squeak toys and loves to sit on your lap, lay next to you while you read or work. Although he is crate trained, he would prefer to sleep next to you at night.

Sam, Doberman pinscher

Sam is a charming male Doberman pinscher dog being kept at Houston Area Doberman Rescue.

He is already house-trained. Sam is neutered, and he has had all his shots.

More from Sam:

I'm Sam. I'm a Sean Connery-type gentleman with a nice swagger. I'm very debonair. I like car rides. I enjoy relaxing evenings with a snifter of brandy, maybe a cigar...OK...I might be willing to trade those for a dog biscuit or bone, but you know what I mean.

Zara, pit bull terrier mix

Zara is a lovable female pit bull terrier mix in the care of New Life Rescue, Inc.

Zara is happy to keep company with other dogs. She is already spayed, and she has had all her shots. She has mastered her house-training etiquette.

Notes from Zara's caretakers:

Zara is very high energy, but I think that would be different if she had her own yard to run and play in. I think she was locked up in an apartment for a long time and they didn't understand her so they were mean to her. Zara kind of cowers. She sits and she's so cute.

Eevee, chihuahua and terrier mix

Eevee is a female chihuahua and terrier mix currently housed at CAMO - Rescue.

Eevee is the life of the party, and she's happy to keep company with cats, dogs and kids. She is already house-trained. She's been vaccinated and spayed.

From Eevee's current caretaker:

Eevee is a very sweet little girl. She loves to play and is good with other dogs and cats. She is about 1.5 years old. She is potty trained and weighs 10.5 pounds.

