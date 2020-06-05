These Houston-based felines are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Start your day off right with some pictures of furry felines! There are dozens of cats up for adoption right here in Houston.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of cats near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Nala, domestic shorthair

Nala is a female domestic shorthair cat being kept at Animal Justice League.

She is already house-trained. She's already spayed, and she has had all her shots.

Read more about Nala on Petfinder.

Parsley, domestic shorthair and calico mix

Parsley is a lovable female domestic shorthair and calico mix currently residing at Animal Justice League.

She has mastered her house-training etiquette. Parsley is vaccinated.

Apply to adopt Parsley today at Petfinder.

Tova, domestic shorthair

Tova is a female domestic shorthair cat in the care of Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary.

Tova loves other cats. Her vaccinations are already up to date, and she's spayed. She's mastered her house-training etiquette.

Read more about how to adopt Tova on Petfinder.

Bubblegum, domestic shorthair mix

Bubblegum is an adorable female domestic shorthair mix currently housed at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary.

Bubblegum would do great in a home with children — she is a real "people pet." Her ideal forever home would be a dog-free environment. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. She's already spayed, and she has had all her shots.

Read more about how to adopt Bubblegum on Petfinder.

Peach, domestic shorthair

Peach is an adorable female domestic shorthair cat currently housed at Animal Justice League.

She already has had all of her shots, and she is spayed. Good news: She is already house-trained.

Apply to adopt Peach today at Petfinder.

Piper, domestic shorthair mix

Piper is a lovable female domestic shorthair mix currently housed at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary.

Piper plays well with others, and she's happy to keep company with other cats. She is spayed, and she has had all her shots. Good news: She is already house-trained.

Read more about how to adopt Piper on .

Tigger, domestic longhair mix

Tigger is a lovable male domestic longhair mix being cared for at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary.

Tigger gets along well with other cats and dogs. He's already neutered, and he has had all his shots. He has mastered his house-training etiquette.

Read more about Tigger on Petfinder.

