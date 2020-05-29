These Houston-based canines are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Start your day off right by browsing through delightful doggies! There are dozens of dogs up for adoption right here in Houston.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of dogs near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Rexall, chocolate Labrador retriever and pit bull terrier mix

Rexall is a male chocolate Labrador retriever and pit bull terrier mix in the care of Texas Muttley Love.

Rexall gets along well with other dogs. His ideal forever home would be a cat-free environment. He's mastered his house-training etiquette. He is neutered and vaccinated. Rexall is a special needs pet, so please inquire about his specific care requirements.

From Rexall's current caretaker:

Rexall is the sweetest dog I have come across. He loves to lounge outside, go for walks and play with other dogs. He is an 85-pound hunk of love that thinks he is about 10 pounds. Rex will need time to transition into his new home, so extra steps will need to be taken so he can be successful and settle in.

Read more about Rexall on Petfinder.

Bella, Labradoodle

Bella is a winsome female Labradoodle dog being kept at Doggy Darlings.

Bella will get along great with your other dogs. Her ideal forever home would be a cat-free environment. Doggy Darlings, however, thinks she will do best in a home without small children. She's spayed and vaccinated. No need to worry: She's already house-trained.

More from Bella:

Hi there! My name is Bella. I want so badly to be loved on as much as possible. I am fun, sweet and confident, but also love to hug and cuddle with you. I also like to be active out in the yard. I like big humans, but not the little humans, as I'm too rambunctious for them. And I like other doggies if they really like to play and rough-house.

Apply to adopt Bella today at Petfinder.

Bella, terrier mix

Bella is a winsome female terrier mix being cared for at Pup Squad Animal Rescue.

Bella gets along well with other dogs. No need to worry: She is already house-trained. She's already vaccinated and spayed.

From Bella's current caretaker:

Bella is playful, very sweet and is very responsive to training. Bella is currently going through heartworm treatment and will be available for meet and greets until late June. Then she will be available to go to her adoptive home!

Read more about Bella on Petfinder.

Daisy, Staffordshire bull terrier

Daisy is a lovable female Staffordshire bull terrier dog being kept at Pup Squad Animal Rescue.

Daisy plays well with others — she loves other dogs. She is already house-trained. She's already spayed, and she has had all her shots.

Here's what Daisy's friends at Pup Squad Animal Rescue think of her:

Daisy would be a great pet for an active family. She needs lots of human interaction and love. She loves to be petted and cuddled. She is quite smart and learns quickly. She needs activity and a fenced yard. Jobs to keep her busy: fetching, walks, toys to collect. Her humans are the most important things to her.

Apply to adopt Daisy today at Petfinder.

Elvis, mixed breed

Elvis is a male mixed breed dog in the care of Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary.

He's already vaccinated and neutered. Fear not: He's already house-trained.

Elvis' current caretakers say:

This cute canine could be a doggie model! This pup is not just a looker, he’s also an A+ cuddler! He enjoys being around the people he loves most as well as making new friends. He knows that a wagging tail is all that it takes to win us over! Elvis is endearingly energetic! While he is working on polite greetings with other dogs, he is very playful with them. We at FFL can’t wait to say "Elvis has left the building — with his forever family!"

Read more about how to adopt Elvis on Petfinder.

Mouse, American Staffordshire terrier mix

Mouse is an adorable male American Staffordshire terrier mix currently housed at Brave Bully Rescue.

Mouse loves being around people, and he would be the perfect addition to a home with kids. He is already house-trained. His vaccinations are already up to date, and he's neutered.

Notes from Mouse's caretakers:

I train with Mouse daily. He is not food or toy aggressive; he is not dog or human aggressive. Mouse will need someone who has a fenced yard, has training knowledge or experience and has time to work with him. Mouse is dog reactive and I have made extensive progress correcting this since my ownership. It’s important to me he gets to someone who can continue that training.

Read more about how to adopt Mouse on Petfinder.

Chief, shepherd mix

Chief is an adorable male shepherd mix currently residing at Animal Justice League.

Chief will get along great with other dogs. Have no fear: He is already house-trained. He already has had all of his shots, and he's neutered.

Notes from Chief's caretakers:

Sweet Chief wants to love on and play with everyone he meets. His dream would be to find a nice family with a backyard to play in and maybe even a furry friend to keep him company. He loves his sleep but when his humans get out of bed in the morning he will look up from his crate and wag his tail so much that his whole body starts to wiggle.

Apply to adopt Chief today at Petfinder.

