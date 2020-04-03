Want to adopt a pet? Here are 7 lovable kitties to adopt now in Houston

Start your day off right with some pictures of lovable kitties! There are dozens of cats up for adoption right here in Houston.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of cats near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Neko, domestic shorthair

Neko is a handsome male domestic shorthair cat being kept at Save A Purrfect Cat Rescue.

Neko is a social animal — he loves other cats. He has been vaccinated and neutered. He's already house-trained.

Read more about how to adopt Neko on Petfinder.

Poki, domestic shorthair

Poki is a male domestic shorthair cat currently housed at Save A Purrfect Cat Rescue.

Poki loves to socialize, and he gets along well with other cats and dogs. Poki is neutered and vaccinated. He's mastered his house-training etiquette.

Read more about Poki on Petfinder.

Blue Belle, domestic shorthair

Blue Belle is a darling female domestic shorthair cat currently housed at Animal Justice League.

Blue Belle is spayed and vaccinated. She's mastered her house-training etiquette.

Notes from Blue Belle's caretakers:

Hi, I'm Blue Belle! All I want is loving! If you aren't petting me I will be rubbing against all the doorways to get my pets. If you aren't giving me enough attention I will let you know that I need more with my sweet voice. I would probably feel most comfortable if I can be the only cat in the house. I haven't been around dogs so I am unsure about them! I am truly a sweetheart and I just want to be loved.

Read more about Blue Belle on Petfinder.

Jamie, tortoiseshell and domestic shorthair mix

Jamie is a female tortoiseshell and domestic shorthair mix in the care of Save A Purrfect Cat Rescue.

Jamie loves other cats. She is already spayed and vaccinated. She's mastered her house-training etiquette.

Notes from Jamie:

I am a gentle, easy to handle and very sweet girl. I'm also petite, so much so that my foster thinks of me as her little mouse; when I want to talk to her, I make tiny, chirpy, inquisitive sounds. My safe space is in bed snuggled up with my human. I am an enthusiastic little hunter, and would benefit from having a variety of toys.

Apply to adopt Jamie today at Petfinder.

Chloe, calico

Chloe is a sweet female calico cat in the care of Mission for Paws.

Chloe does great with children — she loves being around people. She's mastered her house-training etiquette. She's already spayed and vaccinated.

Here's what Chloe's friends at Mission for Paws think of her:

This stunningly beautiful Calico is very sweet. She is looking for a family to call her own.

Read more about Chloe on Petfinder.

Smokey, domestic shorthair

Smokey is a male domestic shorthair cat being kept at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary.

Have no fear: He's already house-trained. Smokey is neutered and vaccinated.

From Smokey's current caretaker:

My name is Smokey; I’m very friendly and outgoing. I love to lounge with my humans and do that more often than playing. I’m a loving kitty who doesn’t have stranger danger and I want to chill with you. It’s even OK with me to have a feline sibling.

Apply to adopt Smokey today at Petfinder.

Meow Meow, domestic

Meow Meow is a female domestic cat currently housed at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary.

She's mastered her house-training etiquette. Meow Meow is spayed, and she has had all her shots.

Meow Meow's current caretakers say:

Meow Meow is so laid back and easy going! She doesn’t mind being held, but she especially likes it when you rub her cheeks or chin. She will love you as much as you love her once she gets to know you. But don’t worry, she’s not shy about introducing herself to strangers, she loves making new friends! Meow Meow would love to find a family that will brush her beautiful fur, tell her she’s pretty and spoil her rotten!

Read more about how to adopt Meow Meow on Petfinder.

