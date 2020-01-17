6 delightful doggies to adopt now in Houston

Interested in adopting a pet — or just looking at some cuddly canines up for adoption? There are dozens of endearing dogs up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Houston. Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs currently available for adoption. (Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.) Trace, German shepherd Trace is a handsome male German shepherd dog currently residing at Greater Houston German Shepherd Dog Rescue. Trace is a true family dog and children will love him. No other pets please: He is looking for family without other dogs or cats. He's neutered and vaccinated. Good news: He is already house-trained. Notes from Trace's caretakers: Trace is a big, beautiful boy, who loves his people. He doesn't give his heart easily. You have to first show him that you love him. But when he falls, he falls hard. He bonds deeply, and is never happiest than when he is spending time with you. Trace is very intelligent and wants to please. He loves to go in the car, and loves meeting new people. He is super affectionate and loves a good ear scratch and snuggle. He loves to give kisses! Read more about Trace on Petfinder. Scout, German shepherd mix Scout is a lovable male German shepherd mix currently housed at Animal Justice League. Scout is a social butterfly — he loves other dogs, cats and kids. He already has had all of his shots, and he is neutered. Have no fear: He is already house-trained. Scout is a special needs pet, so please inquire about his specific care requirements. Notes from Scout's caretakers: Sweet Scout was found in a median on a rainy morning after getting hit by a car and left for dead. His pelvis was fractured and his elbow was in 20 pieces. After several surgeries, three months of crate rest,and many ups and downs and setbacks, his elbow is healed and he’s able to put weight on it and regain some muscle. He is drawn to children and loves being petted. He is very affectionate, goofy and playful. He has a funny howl like a coyote when he gets excited. Scout would do best with a family who isn’t gone a lot. Read more about Scout on Petfinder. Rugs, poodle mix Rugs is a charming female poodle mix staying at Red Collar Rescue. Rugs is friendly as can be — she's happy to keep company with other dogs. She's mastered her house-training etiquette. She has had all of her shots, and she's spayed. From Rugs' current caretaker: Meet Rugs! Rugs’ is a one year old female poodle mix weighing 15 pounds. She was turned in and we immediately took Rugs to the orthopedic surgeon because of a ruptured Achilles tendon. We are hopeful for a full recovery. Rugs is sweet and gentle and gets along with other K9 kids. Read more about Rugs on Petfinder. Jessie, standard poodle and Labrador retriever mix Jessie is a female standard poodle and Labrador retriever mix being cared for at IDOG Rescue, Inc. Jessie gets along well with other dogs. She is already house-trained. She is spayed, and she has had all her shots. Jessie's current caretakers say: Jessie is a chill and gentle girl who has a low to medium energy level. Once she gets acclimated to her new home, she may become a bit more energetic but she is a go-with-the-flow kind of gal. She would do well with continued socialization, training and daily walks. Jessie likes other dogs but doesn’t yet interact with the dogs in her foster home. She would do fine with an older calmer dog or would be fine as an only dog. She could use continued training on leash. Read more about Jessie on Petfinder. Thomas, Schnoodle and terrier mix Thomas is a male Schnoodle and terrier mix being kept at Shaggy Dog Rescue. Thomas needs special time to bond with you: He'll need a home free of other dogs, cats and children. He is already house-trained. His vaccinations are already up to date, and he is neutered. Thomas' current caretakers say: Thomas is a sweet little boy. He loves to sit on your lap and go for walks, but he does have food aggression with other dogs and people. He would be a great companion for an older person with no other dogs where he can get lots of love and TLC. Thomas needs some patience to settle into a new home and feel wanted and loved. Apply to adopt Thomas today at Petfinder. Paloma, American Staffordshire terrier mix Paloma is an adorable female American Staffordshire terrier mix currently housed at Honoring Hope and Faith Rescue, Inc. Paloma is an adorable female American Staffordshire terrier mix currently housed at Honoring Hope and Faith Rescue, Inc. Paloma plays well with others — she gets along well with other dogs. She's mastered her house-training etiquette. She already has had all of her shots, and she's spayed. From Paloma's current caretaker: Paloma is a 2-year-old, 62-pound, American Staffordshire Terrier mix. She was recently rescued from the local animal shelter. She is great with other dogs and children. Paloma is potty trained, crate trained and loves to play fetch outside. She walks well on leash but loves to put the leash in her mouth and walk herself! Read more about Paloma on Petfinder.