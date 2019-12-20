These Houston-based kittens are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Interested in adopting a pet — or just taking a peek at some fluffy felines near you up for adoption? There are dozens of great kittens up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Houston. Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of kittens currently available for adoption. (Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.) Jet, domestic shorthair Jet is a male domestic shorthair kitten currently residing at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary. He has been vaccinated. He is already house-trained. Notes from Jet's caretakers: I’m a fast mover! I’ll always be sniffly, my left eye is a little cloudy and I need a consistent diet, but I’ve come a long way from my sickly days. I’m a true miracle kitten! As I’ve grown, I love to chase and jump, purr and make cute little faces that you’ll fall in love with. My favorite toys are mice that rattle and spring toys that bounce! I’m good at taking naps too. Read more about how to adopt Jet on Petfinder. Wuilty, domestic shorthair mix Wuilty is an adorable male domestic shorthair kitten in the care of Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary. Fear not: He's already house-trained. Wuilty has been vaccinated. Here's what Wuilty's friends at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary think of him: Wuilty wanted to grow up to be just like Quilty, but he kept hitting the wrong key on the keyboard! So he doesn’t judge if you for the tiny mistakes we all make throughout the day. He’s just here for you with unconditional love — As long as you keep the food coming and the toys close by. And maybe some treats too because he really doesn’t mind being spoiled. Read more about how to adopt Wuilty on Petfinder. Travis, domestic Travis is a sweet male domestic kitten staying at Animal Justice League. Travis is the life of the party, and he's happy to keep company with other cats. He's been vaccinated. He is already house-trained. Notes from Travis' caretakers: Meet Travis! Travis is a spunky little guy with a nonstop purr motor! He loves to cuddle and will snuggle all the way up to your neck and perch on your shoulder for a quick nap. Travis loves the company of other kitties but pups seem to be a little scary right now because he is still young. He plans to grow up to be a ferocious panther though! If you’re looking for a social, sweet and adorable kitten look no further! Travis is the one! Read more about how to adopt Travis on Petfinder. Smalls, domestic shorthair Smalls is a male domestic shorthair kitten being cared for at Animal Justice League. Smalls will get along great with your dogs. No need to worry: He is already house-trained. He has had all his shots. Smalls' current caretakers say: Smalls enjoys company. He knows no stranger and becomes a purr machine as soon as he sees you. He has all the kitten energy and loves all of his cat toys, especially strings and anything that rolls. He is a master at yoga and loves the cuddles when it is nap time. Read more about how to adopt Smalls on Petfinder. Beauty, tortoiseshell and domestic mix Beauty is a female tortoiseshell and domestic kitten being cared for at Save A Purrfect Cat Rescue. Beauty is happy to keep company with other cats. Beauty has been vaccinated. She's mastered her house-training etiquette. More from Beauty: Ever been up a tree? I have. But I found myself trapped and a neighbor rescued me. She has been caring for me while I seek a less dangerous place to call home. I enjoy being with her and her cats. I'm sweet and make chirping noises to let you know I'm happy. If you're ready to go out on a limb and adopt I'm ready to take root in your heart. Read more about how to adopt Beauty on Petfinder. Tofurkey, domestic shorthair Tofurkey is an adorable male domestic shorthair kitten in the care of Animal Justice League. Good news: He is already house-trained. His vaccinations are already up to date. Here's what Tofurkey's friends at Animal Justice League think of him: Meet Tofurkey! He is small but his personality is large and in charge. He adores to be cuddled but will play a mean game of catch with his favorite toy. Tofurkey is BFFL with his bro, Acorn Squash and loves to cuddle with him every night. They’d love to be your new buddies! Read more about Tofurkey on Petfinder. Cece, domestic shorthair and tuxedo mix Cece is a darling female domestic shorthair and tuxedo kitten in the care of Animal Justice League. Cece loves being around people, and she'd be the perfect addition to a home with children. Her vaccinations are already up to date. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. Notes from Cece's caretakers: Cece is an adventurer who is always on the move! She loves to play with her siblings and explore. She is a pretty, petite, sweet kitten. Her wish is to have a home of her own for the holidays. Apply to adopt Cece today at Petfinder. This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.