SPOT ON: Most popular puppy names list released

HOUSTON – Do you have a common or unique name for your pet? Find out with a list compiled from a database of more than 500,000 pets.

Trupanion, a medical insurance company for cats and dogs, released its most popular puppy names list for 2019.

Here they are:

1. Luna

2. Bella

3. Charlie

4. Bailey

5. Lucy

6. Cooper

7. Max

8. Daisy

9. Bear

10. Oliver

What’s your pet’s name? Did you choose it for its uniqueness or something else? Let us know in the comments.