Houston Newsmakers: Latest survey shows Houston mayor with significant advantage

HOUSTON - The University of Houston Hobby School of Public Affairs has released survey results in what is the second major voters poll regarding the City of Houston mayor's race.

Mark Jones, a political scientist associated with Rice University, the Baker Institute, and associate researcher for the Hobby School, was a guest on this week's Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall where he broke the numbers down.

Jones talked about the significant advantage Mayor Sylvester Turner seems to have in the latest survey results, the likelihood of a runoff and who will be in it, how money is influencing this election and much more.

The poll also asks Houstonians what they think are the biggest problems facing the city and what influence President Donald Trump has on Houston's local elections.

Here is the link to the full report from the UH Hobby School of Public Affairs:

Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall airs at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

More Information:

• Mark Jones, Ph.D., Political Science Fellow, Baker Institute, Rice University

• https://www.bakerinstitute.org/experts/mark-p-jones/

• 713-348-2107

• Twitter: @MarkPJonesTX

