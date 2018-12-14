Houston Newsmakers for Dec. 16: Lizzie Fletcher readies for Congress

HOUSTON - Lizzie Fletcher Readies for Congress, Houston’s Economic Forecast, Living Donors Give Chances for Life!

Congresswoman-Elect Fletcher Expects Active 116th Congress

Lizzie Fletcher upset incumbent Congressman John Culberson and will take her seat as U.S. Representative from the 7th Congressional District, the first Democrat to represent that area since George Herbert Walker Bush won it in 1966. Fletcher is a guest on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall and says the incoming congressmen and women for this Congress are more diverse than ever and will take important positions. “I think a lot of people are ready for Congress to serve its original constitutional function and that is being a check on the Executive branch,” she said. “What we saw in the Oval Office last week is that’s going to happen in the 116th Congress.” Fletcher talks about lessons learned from her constituents, her first actions as a new congresswoman, goals for her first term and much more. She also takes part in this week’s Newsmakers EXTRA..

Houston Economy Predicted to Improve Greatly

The Greater Houston Partnership works to make the Houston region the best place to live, work and build a business. As a part of that effort, the partnership analyzes the business climate for the year ahead. Senior Economist for the GHP Patrick Jankowski is a guest this week and says Houston is poised for a big upswing in jobs in 2019. “Houston’s economy is actually in the best shape it’s been in several years,” Jankowski said. “We had a rough year in 2015 and a rough year in 2016. 2017 was getting a little bit better. We’re probably in the best shape we’ve been in several years for Houston’s economy.” Jankowski talks about what regions are doing well and why. Here is the link to the full report: https://bit.ly/2KWsVCc



Living Organ Donors Are Very Special

Kelly Perdue is the President and CEO of Living Bank, the 50-year-old organization that was the first organ donor registry in the United States. She says with more than 100-thousand people in the United States waiting for kidney or liver transplants, the need is greater than there are people available to donate. BUT their organization is working to change that. “We have altruistic donors that donate to people they don’t even know,” she said. “There’s a certain calling and conviction in someone to give back.” Kathleen Wood is a guest on this week’s program donated a kidney to her 6-year-old son. “It’s just a remarkable feeling,” she said. “I don’t look at my son and think oh he has my kidney. I look at my son as I’m so thrilled that he’s thriving. That he’s doing well you know healthy! Learn this week how you can make a difference by giving others a chance at life.

