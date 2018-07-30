Zicam class-action lawsuit: This is how to make a claim in the $16M proposed settlement

Boxes of Zicam cold remedy sit in the storeroom of a drugstore after the company chose to remove the product from its stores following an FDA warning to consumers about using the product June 17, 2009 in Chicago, Illinois.

HOUSTON - Americans who bought cold and allergy Zicam products as far back as 2011 may be eligible for cash payment in a proposed $16 million settlement that stems from a class-action lawsuit that alleged the companies that made those products made false or misleading statements about their effectiveness.

Zicam LLC and Matrixx Initiatives, Inc., the companies that were sued, deny the allegations made in the class-action lawsuit and claim their products’ claims were "proper, truthful, and not misleading."

Learn more about the proposed settlement here.

A federal court has not decided which side is right, and the settlement is to avoid the expense and risks of continuing the suit.

These Zicam products, purchased in the U.S. between Feb. 15, 2011, and June 5, 2018, are part of the lawsuit:

RapidMelts Original

RapidMelts Ultra

Oral Mist

Ultra Crystals

Liqui-Lozenges

Lozenges Ultra

Soft Chews

Medicated Fruit Drops

Chewables

If you purchased these products in the time frame given, you can submit a claim by Oct. 3, 2018.



