Year-long road closures set for Friday due to FM 1960 bridge construction

Area commuters should be aware of road closures on Friday that will due to construction of the new SH/FM 1960 bridge.

The following areas will be closed beginning at 9 p.m. Friday:

SH 6 northbound between Hempstead and US 290

Hempstead eastbound to SH 6 northbound

SH 6 northbound to Hempstead westbound

US 290 eastbound exit to Eldridge Parkway/West Road

US 290 eastbound frontage road at entrance from SH 6

As part of this project, the current SH 6 bridge over Hempstead Road and the railroad tracks will be demolished the weekend of Sept. 20th. Additional closures that weekend will include:

Total closure of SH 6 northbound between Jackrabbit and U.S. 290. Motorists will be detoured to the SH 6 northbound direct connector to U.S. 290 eastbound.

SH 6 southbound between U.S. 290 and Hempstead will have one lane open during the day and will have a total closure overnight. SH 6 southbound motorists will be detoured right on Hempstead, left on Huffmeister to SH 6.

TxDOT anticipates SH 6/FM 1960 bridge construction to be completed in late 2020. The work will be completed in one phase, reducing the amount of time it would have taken to complete the bridge construction in multiple phases.

Once the new SH 6/FM 1960 bridge is opened, SH 6/FM 1960 traffic will not have to travel through the signalized intersections at Hempstead, U.S. 290 and Wortham Boulevard. Motorists will continue to have access to businesses along SH 6/FM 1960 via the frontage roads.

Please visit https://www.my290.com/animations.html to see an animation of the completed SH 6/FM 1960 bridge and intersection.

All closures are subject to change due to inclement weather. Follow on Twitter @my290Houston.

