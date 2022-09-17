Too much mourning? Some Britons are angry over cancellations due to the queen’s funeral

CORRECTS DATE TO SEPT. 17 The coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, is pictured on the catafalque inside Westminster Hall, following her death, in London, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (Marko Djurica/Pool via AP)

LONDON — It began with soccer, Britain’s beloved national sport. Then, flights into London’s Heathrow Airport were canceled out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II, drawing weary sighs from critics.

By the time of the late monarch’s funeral Monday, the U.K. will have come to a near-standstill, with most businesses shuttered and thousands of events canceled across the country.

But for some relying on Britain’s cherished National Health Service — already creaking with long delays — or other services like food banks, the cancelations seemed like too high a price to pay in a country grappling with a cost-of-living crisis.

